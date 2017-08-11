Monsoon session: Attacked over mohalla clinics, Jain tells Oppn ‘to get L-G nod’

Delhi health Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo) Delhi health Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo)

Delhi health Minister Satyendar Jain, while fielding questions regarding delay in setting up of more mohalla clinics from his own party’s legislators, lost his temper when he was criticised by BJP MLAs. Jain retorted by saying why the BJP MLAs “don’t approach” Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal for his nod on the project.

Jain claimed that the delay in setting up the clinics — a key project for the Arvind Kejriwal government — was because officials were repeatedly seeking clearance from the L-G’s office for changes, ranging from increased security to questions of land. But BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa repeatedly alleged that due to the AAP government’s “failure”, the project had not taken off with full strength.

The issue was brought up when AAP MLA Rajesh Gupta asked Jain “whether the government had proposed to open 1,000 mohalla clinics all over Delhi” and what their “current status” was.

AAP MLA Mahender Goyal added that in the “first rung clinics, all tests were taking place” but this wasn’t the case in the “second rung of clinics”. AAP MLA Sahi Ram raised the issue of a recent theft at a clinic in Lado Sarai.

“The government has prepared four Cabinet notes about it (mohalla clinics). Recently, the L-G had given his approval to it, but there is confusion among officers on whether the L-G has given his go-ahead to all clinics or some such facilities,” the health minister told the House. Jain alleged that hurdles are being created in setting up mohalla clinics and a solution to this will be found soon.

A government source said, “A number of officials are simply scared to put their assent on any file and want everything to be cleared by the L-G. As a result of this, no work is getting done. After a CBI case against former health secretary Tarun Seem, things only became slower.”

Although AAP MLAs Rajesh Gupta and Ritu Raj sought to know why the L-G’s nod is required “in everything”, the BJP claimed that the AAP was attempting to pin the blame on the L-G to hide their own failures. “The AAP has failed the project,” claimed Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta. The trading of charges that followed saw Jain lose his temper. “If (BJP MLAs) are so keen then why don’t they approach the L-G and ask him to give the nod,” he said. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel also suggested that a five-member delegation consisting BJP and AAP MLAs can meet the L-G over the issue.

