Monkey population won’t wait for panels, says Delhi High Court

The bench also said monkey bites will not wait till a committee is formed either. The bench also said monkey bites will not wait till a committee is formed either.

The birth of monkeys in the capital will not wait for the government to form a committee to look into the safety and efficacy of a vaccine to be used to sterilise simians and control their population, the Delhi High Court said Wednesday.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar also said monkey bites will not wait till a committee is formed either.

“This writ petition is pending since 2001 to deal with monkey menace. In Delhi itself, the population of monkeys is not manageable. Their growth is such that in some states, the farmers have stopped farming. This is not at all tolerable,” the bench said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App