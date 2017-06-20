Money laundering allegations: CBI questions Satyendar Jain’s wife

CBI officials outside Satyendar Jain’s residence in Civil Lines, Monday. (Photo by Praveen Khanna) CBI officials outside Satyendar Jain’s residence in Civil Lines, Monday. (Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The CBI Monday questioned the wife of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with a preliminary enquiry (PE) into allegations of money laundering against him. The development comes days after the agency questioned Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with another PE related to alleged irregularities in the ‘Talk To AK’ campaign.

CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said the agency had contacted Jain’s wife, Poonam, on Sunday evening and she agreed to be questioned at home. He said the questioning was in connection with some financial transactions that had taken place through her bank account.

In April this year, the CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry against Jain for alleged money laundering to the tune of over Rs 16 crore in 2010-12 and 2015-16.

The agency is probing if Jain illegally moved money through shell companies during this time and bought agricultural land worth Rs 27.69 crore in the capital. It is also alleged that Jain tried to convert this land into a residential plot using his influence as a minister in the AAP government.

Jain had earlier said the move was meant to frame him and derail health reforms in the capital. He has already been questioned once by the CBI. His daughter is also facing a CBI enquiry for alleged irregularities in her appointment as advisor of the government’s mohalla clinics project.

Poonam was questioned earlier by the Income Tax (I-T) department, on whose findings the CBI filed the enquiry.

According to I-T department officials, Poonam became a subject of the department’s investigation following alleged “inconsistencies in her statement”. An official said, “She was asked about the shares owned by her in companies registered under her name. However, she maintained that she couldn’t remember as her husband handled the finances.”

Sources in the I-T department maintained they decided to probe further since “more than one transaction had taken place” where large amounts of money, “amounting to lakhs”, were transferred from Poonam’s account to her husband’s between 2013-2015.

The two had come under the scanner of the I-T department for controlling the company Akinchan Developers Private Limited — a firm that allegedly laundered Rs 16.39 crore from 56 shell companies between 2010 and 2016. The CBI had alleged that Jain was involved in money laundering to the tune of Rs 4.63 crore —while being a public servant during 2015-16 — through Prayas Info Solutions Pvt Ltd, Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd and Managalyatan Projects Pvt Ltd.

CBI sources claimed that in 2010-12, Jain allegedly laundered Rs 11.78 crore through these companies and M/S Indometal Impex Pvt Ltd, where money was given to employees who routed it through shell companies floated by entry operators in Kolkata.

“The companies under scanner are all linked to Jain, who dissociated himself from them after joining AAP. But it was just a technical disassociation. In 2015-16, he allegedly moved Rs 4.63 crore through these companies. Earlier, in 2010-12, he allegedly moved Rs 11.78 crore. Money was allegedly given by Jain, in cash, through his employees and associates to Kolkata-based entry operators of shell companies for providing accommodation entries in his favour,” a CBI officer alleged.

