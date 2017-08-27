Money laundering allegation against Satyendar Jain: AAP says BJP ‘using agencies’

AAP spokesperson Ashutosh. (File Photo) AAP spokesperson Ashutosh. (File Photo)

A day after the CBI registered an FIR against Delhi PWD and Health Minister Satyendar Jain for alleged money laundering, the Aam Aadmi Party backed him and criticised the Centre for “unleashing” agencies on “opposition leaders”.

AAP denied the charges and senior leader Ashutosh said that it was “not a coincidence” that the raids took place when violence was taking place in Haryana. “This is what the BJP does to AAP and all other opposition parties. Wherever there is an opposition, the BJP government targets them and unleashes their agencies on them. The same agencies are blind to corruption cases that involve the BJP,” he added.

Party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj added that in spite of different agencies of the Centre investigating Jain, none has come up with “any concrete evidence”.

“The CBI raids found 52 grams of gold, Rs 50,000 in cash, and supposed incriminating documents. But what are these documents. If they are indeed incriminating, what is the charge? When asked about them, the CBI claims that they are going through the documents. How can both be true,” he said.

