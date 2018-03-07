‘Molestation’ inside Gurugram bar: Four arrested, bailed out

The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, while the four were celebrating Nikhil’s birthday at a bar in Gurgaon’s DLF-5. The woman was dining at the outlet with her husband and brother-in-law. The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, while the four were celebrating Nikhil’s birthday at a bar in Gurgaon’s DLF-5. The woman was dining at the outlet with her husband and brother-in-law.

Barely 36 hours after they allegedly misbehaved with a woman at a cocktail bar, and around 24 hours since their arrest, four men were granted bail by a Gurgaon court on Monday.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Dhruv Pahuja, Nikhil, Sonu Nagar, and Aniruddh Pahuja, all residents of Gurgaon. A case had been registered against them under IPC sections 507, 509, 294 and 506 at Sushant Lok police station Saturday night, after they allegedly misbehaved with a woman and her relatives.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, while the four were celebrating Nikhil’s birthday at a bar in Gurgaon’s DLF-5. The woman was dining at the outlet with her husband and brother-in-law.

Police said that she has alleged that the accused misbehaved with her, and touched her without consent while she was dancing with her husband around midnight. When her relatives intervened and objected, they allegedly turned verbally aggressive, said police.

Officials at the outlet, however, said no such incident had taken place inside the outlet. “The complainant and her relatives claimed that the accused followed them in their vehicle,” said inspector Sudip Singh, SHO, Sushant Lok police station.

“They eventually gave up, but the victim called up the police control room, and a case was registered. They had noted down the registration number of the vehicle and we tracked them down,” he said. The accused were arrested Sunday but a city court granted them bail on Monday.

