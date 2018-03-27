Molestation complaint at JNU march: FIR against SHO

At a protest by journalists on Monday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) At a protest by journalists on Monday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Three days after an Indian Express reporter filed a written complaint that she had been molested by an SHO at a protest by JNU students and teachers, the Delhi Police filed an FIR and transferred the officer to District Lines. The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch for further investigation.

The incident took place on Friday, when a protest by students and teachers against compulsory attendance, autonomy, and “lack of administrative action” against JNU Professor Atul Johri ran into police lathicharge and water cannons.

In her complaint, the reporter wrote that the SHO of Delhi Cantonment police station, Vidyadhar Singh, pushed her and another reporter, who then told him that they are journalists. The complaint states that the SHO backed off, before returning again and placing his hand on her chest.

In a statement issued on Monday evening, Delhi Police PRO Madhur Verma said, “Based on the findings of a vigilance enquiry, a case under IPC Section 354 A has been registered at Sarojini Nagar police station on the complaint of alleged molestation given by the journalist pertaining to the incident of crowd dispersal… In the interest of fair and impartial probe, SHO Delhi Cantt has been transferred to District Lines. The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch.”

Earlier in the day, the reporter was called by the vigilance branch to record her statement. She was asked to narrate Friday’s incident to Additional DCP Mohd Ali and then to Special Commissioner of Police (Vigilance) Satish Golcha. Additional DCP (Southwest) Monika Bhardwaj, who was at Friday’s protest, was also present. Following this, the reporter was asked to write down her statement and submit it to the Investigation Officer.

Monday also saw a protest by journalists at the Press Club of India against the molestation and the snatching of another journalist’s camera. An FIR into the second case had been lodged earlier.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App