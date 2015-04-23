Modi govt anti-farmer, says Kejriwal

Kejriwal alleged that the central government has “betrayed” the trust of the farmers on whose votes the BJP came to power. (Source: PTI photo)

Even as the event was marred by the suicide of a farmer, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of running a government for the “super rich”. Kejriwal also promised the crowd that the Delhi government would not “allow any farmer’s land to be acquired without his consent”.

Kejriwal said, “The government at the Centre has betrayed the trust of farmers, who had trusted them and voted them to power. In one year, all of that trust has gone. They have come out in large numbers to protest against the land Bill…the Modi government is anti-farmer. Most of his time is spent around corporates, and this government is for the super rich.”

The chief minister also questioned why the Bill was pushed through an ordinance. “The Modi government has to tell us why the ordinance was used. An ordinance is only used in case of an emergency. What was the emergency?”

Ashish Khetan, chairman of the DDC, said, “There has been no movement that we have begun from Jantar Mantar that has not reached its conclusion. I want to tell all of you that if this Bill comes about, it will lead to the destruction of the farmer in India.”

