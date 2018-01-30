Moderate fog in Delhi, eight trains cancelled

It was a sunny morning in the city with the MeT department predicting partly cloudy skies later on Tuesday. (Photo for representation) It was a sunny morning in the city with the MeT department predicting partly cloudy skies later on Tuesday. (Photo for representation)

It was a sunny morning in the city with the MeT department predicting partly cloudy skies later on Tuesday. The minimum temperature rose in comparison to previous few days, to settle at 9.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal in the season, said a MeT department official.

The day is expected to remain partly cloudy. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 25 degrees Celsius, said the official. Moderate fog affected visibility in many parts of the city. It was 800 meters at Safdarjung at 8.30 am, he said. Relative humidity was 79 per cent in the morning.

Movement of north-bound trains was affected due to the weather conditions. As per the information available by 6 am, 37 trains were running late while seven were rescheduled. Eighteen trains were cancelled, said Chief PRO of Northern Railways.

