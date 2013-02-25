Model murder: Police looking for screenplay writer,filmmaker

A day after body of a 20-year-old model and upcoming actor,Sumit Tiwari,was found inside a suitcase in Mandawali,East Delhi,police on Sunday said they suspect a screenplay writer was involved.

According to police,the screenplay writer had planned to kidnap Sumit to demand ransom,but his plan fell through and he killed the model.

The screenplay writer has not been arrested yet.

Police said the writer was working on a film,for which Sumit had been signed. He also wanted to raise money to produce another film and,therefore,decided to kidnap for ransom.

Police said they narrowed in on the writer after checking Sumit’s call detail records and based on the his family’s statements.

The writer,police said,is missing since Sumit’s murder. Police are also looking for a few others,who they suspect helped the screenplay writer. A filmmaker is also in police scanner.

Sumit’s body was found on Saturday and his family told police that they had received a ransom call two days earlier. The caller,family said,demanded Rs 2 lakh.

Child dies,another injured in Punjabi Bagh accident

A Toyota Innova rammed two children in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area on Sunday afternoon. While Diljay (5) died on the spot,his cousin sister,Munni (4),is recuperating at the hospital. Diljay and Munni had gone to play in a nearby park and were on their way home with their fathers when the incident took place. According to police,the children tried cross the road but did not see the car coming. The children could not see the speeding Innova, an officer said. The driver,identified as Dipankar,rushed the two to hospital. He was arrested and a case of causing death by rash and negligent driving registered. The vehicle was impounded.

