Mob pelts stones at BSES team, 3 injured: Delhi police

A Delhi Police sub-inspector and three BSES employees were injured by a group of people who pelted stones at them in outer Delhi’s Ranhola. According to police, a BSES team, accompanied by police, was conducting a raid to check power theft in the area on Thursday. A case has been registered and two persons have been arrested in connection with the attack, police said. Confirming the incident, DCP (outer) M N Tiwari said the two accused have been identified as Hari Prakash Lakra and Jogender Lakra. He added that the other accused are absconding.

According to police, a team of 15 BSES officials — including three women — accompanied by policemen was carrying out a loss reduction exercise in Ranhola when the incident took place. “While checking the meters in some houses, the BSES team discovered that power was being stolen and questioned the residents. In the meantime, a crowd gathered at the spot and started to protest,” a police officer said. Investigation revealed that the crowd turned violent and attacked the team. “Three BSES employees and sub-inspector Parveen Kumar, posted with Ranhola police station, were injured. The SI was hit on the head with a stick,” the officer said.

Reacting to the attack, a BSES spokesperson said, “This is not an isolated incident. Efforts by discom teams to check irregularities are often thwarted by the people, who function like organised gangs.” He added that power theft has taken the shape of “organised crime”, and that active police support is needed to “curb the menace”.

Despite intensive efforts to reduce power theft, Ranhola — a prominent village in the Mundka division — continues to face massive losses of around 40 per cent, the spokesperson said. In the last two years, around 450 cases of power theft have been unearthed in the area, he added.

