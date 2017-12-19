Misty Tuesday morning in Delhi, 18 trains cancelled

Fog shrouds parts of the national capital; visuals from Rajpath area. 28 trains delayed, three rescheduled and 18 cancelled due to low visibility/operational reasons (ANI Twitter) Fog shrouds parts of the national capital; visuals from Rajpath area. 28 trains delayed, three rescheduled and 18 cancelled due to low visibility/operational reasons (ANI Twitter)

It was a misty morning here on Tuesday with the minimum temperature recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average. At least 18 trains were cancelled and 28 delayed and three were rescheduled due to fog in several parts of northern India

“The sky will be partly cloudy during the day,” an India Meteorological Department official said. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius, he said.

Humidity at 8.30 am was 78 per cent and visibility stood at 1,500 metres. Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at 9.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average while the maximum temperature settled at 25.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average.

