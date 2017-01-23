Missing JNU student: Month after HC order, 9 yet to take polygraph test

Najeeb’s mother Fatima Nafees at a march. (Representational image) Najeeb’s mother Fatima Nafees at a march. (Representational image)

Even though a month has passed since the Delhi High Court directed police to conduct lie detector tests on nine people in connection with the disappearance of JNU student Najeeb Ahmad, none of them has turned up at the Delhi Police Crime Branch to take the test, said sources.

Crime Branch officials, however, maintained that all nine of them have been served notices thrice. The Crime Branch had set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to search for Ahmad, who had gone missing from the campus in October.

The court had ordered polygraph tests on the students with whom he got into a scuffle the night before he disappeared, his roommate, and two others, who are not students of the university.

“His roommate had given his consent to undergo the test but he refused to come for the final round,” said a Delhi Police Crime Branch officer. The roommate, meanwhile, told The Indian Express that he was ready for the test “but as per the court order, other students should undergo it first.” He will join the probe after that, he added.

Delhi Police had earlier announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for anyone who could provide clues about Ahmad’s whereabouts.