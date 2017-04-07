Missing JNU student: Lie-detector test on students, stay on magistrate court’s order

The students on Thursday moved an application in the sessions court, challenging the dismissal of their plea in the court of the Metropolitan Magistrate. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/File) The students on Thursday moved an application in the sessions court, challenging the dismissal of their plea in the court of the Metropolitan Magistrate. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/File)

A Sessions Court Thursday stayed a Magistrate Court’s order that had asked nine JNU students to appear before it to record their consent or refusal to undergo a lie detector test in connection with the disappearance of Najeeb Ahmad.

Additional Sessions Judge Siddharth Sharma stayed the Magistrate Court order, dated March 30, and fixed the matter for further hearing on May 3.

On March 30, the students’ plea, in which they had claimed that they cannot be asked by the Delhi Police to give their consent for lie detector test, had been dismissed. The court had summoned all nine students to appear before it on April 6, “without fail”.

The students on Thursday moved an application in the sessions court, challenging the dismissal of their plea in the court of the Metropolitan Magistrate.

The students, represented by Advocate Siddharth Luthra, were present before the Additional Sessions Judge on Thursday.

JNUSU questioned how “mere students” could afford a senior lawyer like Luthra, who represents likes of Arun Jaitley in courts.

