Missing JNU student: High Court pulls up CBI over report

The Delhi High Court has pulled up the CBI for submitting the same status report that it had submitted on July 17 regarding the steps taken to probe the disappearance of JNU student Najeeb Ahmad. “What is the idea of listing it today?…There is nothing new,” said a bench of Justice G S Sistani and Justice Chander Shekhar, adding that it had not transferred the case to the agency “for fun”. The bench also said that the previous status report showed only “cosmetic steps”.

The CBI said it has taken further steps, but is yet to come up with a status report. It also said there was progress in the case, and it was examining the investigation carried out by police. The CBI also sought an extension of two to three weeks to file a fresh status report. Noting that the status report mentions some people who have been examined, the bench asked the counsel for CBI if the agency had taken fresh statements of these people, or had mentioned examinations by the Delhi Police. The counsel replied that he was not aware of it and that he will meet the probe team in a week.

