Missing JNU student: Don’t be insecure, take the lie detector test, says Delhi HC to students

Najeeb’s mother Fatima Nafees at a march. (Representational image) Najeeb’s mother Fatima Nafees at a march. (Representational image)

The Delhi Police Monday informed the Delhi High Court that they could not conduct lie detector tests on nine people in connection with the disappearance of JNU student Najeeb Ahmad, as none of them turned up despite notices being served to them on several occasions.

Police also alleged that the JNU students, including Najeeb’s roommate, were “not cooperating in the investigation”. The court asked the students to come forward and “not feel insecure”.

Watch What Else Is making News

Meanwhile, one of the students filed a plea before the bench against notices issued by the police, claiming that they “cannot compel” him to take the lie detector test. Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for JNU student Sunil Singh, argued that students “cannot be subjected to any lie detector tests without consent” and the court could not issue directions for mandatory testing.

The Delhi Police, in its submissions before a bench of Justice G S Sistani and Justice Vinod Goel, said that “students should come forward and douse all allegations being levelled against them, otherwise it will raise doubt about their involvement”. Najeeb, 27, had gone missing on October 15 last year, a day after an alleged scuffle with ABVP activists on campus.

“We (Delhi Police’s Crime Branch) have issued them notice on different occasions, but they refused to accept it. We are even calling them on their phone…,” said standing counsel Rahul Mehra. “Najeeb’s roommate Mohd Qasim is also not cooperating, due to which a needle of suspicion also goes towards him.”

The bench commented that the students “should come forward and cooperate”.

“If some person is given notice, he should come forward and he can deny or accept that allegation,” said the court. “No one should feel insecure. One should be bold enough to appear and go through the tests if there is nothing to hide.”