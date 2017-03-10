Latest news
  • Missing JNU student: Delhi cops write to police in other states

Missing JNU student: Delhi cops write to police in other states

Police sources, however, clarified that this move does not mean that they believe the student is dead but that they want to check all aspects in the case.

Written by Alok Singh | New Delhi | Published:March 10, 2017 5:40 am
JNU missing student, najeeb ahmed JNU, missing student JNU, delhi police JNU missing student, police missing student JNU, delhi news Mumbai: JNU protest for missing Najeeb Ahmed from Piperoad Masjid, kurla to kalina university in Mumbai. (PTI PhotoVijay Bate)

Failing to get any lead about missing Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Najeeb Ahmad, Delhi Police have written to their counterparts in the neighbouring states requesting them to provide details of all unidentified and unclaimed bodies recovered after October 15, 2016. Police sources, however, clarified that this move does not mean that they believe the student is dead but that they want to check all aspects in the case.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Sources told The Indian Express that the police have also told their counterparts in the other states to check all hospitals to see if anyone resembling Ahmad has been treated or was admitted there over the last couple of months.
“We are still checking dargahs, temples, dharamshalas, where he could be staying,” said a police officer attached with the SIT, probing the case.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 10: Latest News