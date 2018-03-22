‘Missing cash’ of Venezuela minister found in his car

On Tuesday morning, a 12-member police team from South Campus police station rushed to Anand Niketan when they heard of a quarrel in the area. But when they reached the spot, they found the International Commerce Minister from Venezuela, Nelson Ortega, there.

Ortega told police that around 1,300 euros were stolen from the car he had been using in India. “We were initially informed about a quarrel in Anand Niketan through two PCR calls — one at 8.25 am and the other one at 8.47 am. After reaching the spot, we came to know of the minister’s complaint,” said a police officer, adding that police immediately swung into action.

Confirming the incident, DCP (southwest) Milind Dumbere said, “The minister alleged that his money was missing. We found the money in the car and solved the case.”

Before finding the money, the police team questioned the driver of the car, Varinder Singh, before giving him a clean chit. Appreciating police for their “fast and effective action”, Juan V Freer, counsellor at the Embassy of Venezuela, has written a letter to the Delhi Police.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App