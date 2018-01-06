Missing Bulandshahr girl’s body found in Noida drain

Representational photo Representational photo

THREE DAYS before she would have turned 17, a Class XII student went missing less than 500 metres from her house in Bulandshahr on January 2. While her body was recovered from a drain in Dadri a day later, it was identified only on Thursday.

While her family has raised concerns about sexual assault, the postmortem report shows “asphyxia due to strangulation” as the cause of death. No injury marks have, however, been found on her body, police said.

Praveen Ranjan, SP (City), Bulandshahr, said, “On January 2, the Class XII student was returning home from a birthday party on her bicycle when she went missing around 7.30 pm. After that, her phone was switched off. Before attending the party, she had gone to a tuition class.”

On Tuesday, a case was registered at Kotwali police station against unknown persons under IPC sections pertaining to kidnapping. Less than 24 hours later, the body of a girl was recovered from a drain in the neighbouring Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

“The body was recovered in a drain in Dadri around 1 pm on Wednesday, January 3. Images of the body were sent across to all police stations in the district and neighbouring areas. On Thursday, it was identified by police and her family members, who came from Bulandshahr. Post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family, along with other belongings recovered,” said Ram Sen Singh, SHO, Dadri police station.

“The postmortem found half-digested food in her stomach. She had been served noodles at the birthday party. So it seems that she was killed within two-three hours after being kidnapped. While the post-mortem report, prima facie, has not shown that she was sexually assaulted, vaginal swabs have been sent for forensic examination,” Singh said.

Even though no one has been named as an accused in the case, police maintained that around seven-eight people who used to study with the girl are being questioned.

“We are going through her call detail records. Preliminary investigation has found that she had received a call two minutes before her phone was switched off… She would have turned 17 today. Her father is a textile merchant and she has two siblings. The family is waiting for her brother to reach Bulandshahr from Kota to cremate the body,” said Singh.

