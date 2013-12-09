* Delhi.

Mirror Image

A self-portrait is more than just narcissism,and eight artists have come together to interpret the art form in photography. Organised by Wonderwall and The Stainless,artists such as Ajay Rajgarhia,Amber Hammad,Morvarid K and Pooja Iranna have brought together different expressions and meanings of the self. At The Stainless,Mira Corporate Suites (UPPALS),1&2 Old Ishwar Nagar,Okhla Crossing,Mathura Road,till January 8 at 11 am to 7 pm. Contact: 011- 42603168

Antiquities of the South

A traditional art form from Kerala since fourth century,Kalamezuthu is a ritual art form that celebrates sacred groves and ancestral homesteads in its rural landscapes through a complex network of kalam,thottam and koothu (drawing,singing and performance). Lalit Kala Akademi brings the ancient form through Kalamezuthu Festival to the Capital. At Lalit Kala Akademi,Garhi Studios,Kalka Devi Marg,East of Kailash,till December 14 from 2.30 pm to 8.00 pm. Contact: 011-23009200

* Mumbai.

Narratives of a Woman

VADODARA-based artist Rekha Rodwittiya paints women as unflinching and strong protective guardians of the universe. Her exhibition titled Matter of the Heart is a solo wherein she borrows the contours of the subjects of her earlier paintings,and fills them with a montage of personal narratives and autobiographical imagery.

At Sakshi Art Gallery,Colaba,until

December 31. Contact: 022-66103424

Seven Ways to Art

As A part of the Good Homes Week,seven artists will present seven forms of art including painting,photography,sculpture,installation,interactive media,video and design. The artists explore the themes of home,longing,urban culture and politics. Their work will be exhibited until December 18 at Gallery 7,Kalaghoda in Mumbai. Contact: 022-2282 0608.

* Pune.

Write to Fame

Living Bridge is organising a five-day scriptwriting workshop with Anjum Rajabali (writer of Raajneeti). Topics will include basic principles of scriptwriting,adaptation,writing for TV,pitching ideas and writers contracts,among others. Apart from Rajabali,the workshop will also feature guest lectures by Sriram Raghavan,Saket Chaudhary and Shridhar Raghavan. The workshop will be hosted between December 11 and 15,at Sumant Moolgaonkar Auditorium,MCCIA Trade Tower,Senapati Bapat Road. Contact: 020-41302932

Motley Colours

It is from childhood memories imprinted on his mind that Sandeep Yadav has come up with a new art exhibition,Peacock Majestic Hues – An Artist’s Impression. Till December 10,forty paintings by Yadav will pay homage to the bird at the exhibition at Darpan Art Gallery,Kalachhaya Centre,off Senapati Bapat Road,Patrakar Nagar.

Contact: 020-25666571

* CHANDIGARH

Womans World

Akanksha Khannas new exhibition titled All Worlds a Stage,is aimed at women. The artist explores how a woman struggles to find her position and role in a male-dominated society. At Alliance Francaise in Sector 36,November 14 onwards

