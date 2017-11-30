Minor ‘molested’ in hospital: Cops say can’t retrieve CCTV footage

Initially, officials allegedly claimed that no such nurses were employed at the hospital, but the two were later brought before the family (Representational Image) Initially, officials allegedly claimed that no such nurses were employed at the hospital, but the two were later brought before the family (Representational Image)

Five days after two male nurses of Shiva Hospital in Gurgaon’s Sector 12 were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor patient in the ICU, the probe into the matter has hit a hurdle, with CCTV footage proving to be of no help, police said.

“There are two CCTV cameras in the ICU, but they are of little use in the investigation. They have a capacity of backing up data for four days, but the incident was already 10 days old by the time we were alerted. The footage had been wiped clean by then,” said inspector Bhartendra Singh, SHO of Sector 14 police station.

“We are probing other leads and the hospital’s involvement is also under investigation,” he said. The incident took place on the intervening night of November 16 and 17, when a 16-year-old girl was admitted to the hospital after she mistook a bottle of insecticide for a soft drink.

The patient was admitted to the ICU, and her parents were asked to wait outside. While the mother went home, her father spent the night at the hospital. “When I returned to the hospital in the morning, my husband told me he had heard our daughter screaming and calling him, but he was not allowed to go inside. I did at least 10 rounds of the ICU that day, but my daughter was not conscious,” alleged her mother.

“I felt like something was wrong, so when she became semi-conscious, I got her discharged and brought her home,” she said. A week later, the parents were told by the daughter that the two male nurses allegedly “kissed her mouth”, “bit her neck”, “undressed her and lay on top of her”.

The family approached the hospital on November 26. Initially, officials allegedly claimed that no such nurses were employed at the hospital, but the two were later brought before the family. “At first they claimed they hadn’t done anything, but they later admitted to having kissed my daughter,” alleged the mother, adding that she then alerted police.

“A case was registered at the Sector 14 police station under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act,” said Ravinder Kumar, PRO, Gurgaon Police. “The two men, Ravinder (27) and Kuldeep (23), were arrested the same day. ”

A hospital official said, “They did not have any police record. When this incident was brought to our notice, we immediately terminated their employment.”

