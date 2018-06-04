Minor help from Assam rescued from north Delhi

A 14-year-old girl from Assam, who was employed as a domestic help in a north Delhi residence, was rescued by police and the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). She was produced before a Child Welfare Committee, according to a statement issued by the DCW on June 3.

The CWC has asked police to register an FIR and ordered a bone ossification test to confirm the girl’s age.

DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan said, “The girl, in her statement to the CWC, claimed she is a minor and was ill-treated. We have registered an FIR under sections of bonded labour and for violation of the Juvenile Justice Act.”

According to the girl’s statement, she found work in Delhi through a cousin, who put her in touch with her employers. She had begun working for her employers in February 2017. She claimed she was supposed to receive Rs 5,000 per month, but has only been paid Rs 12,000 so far. She also alleged that the money was given to her cousin.

