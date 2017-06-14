Minor girl gangraped in Delhi park

The incident happened on Tuesday at around 9.10 pm when the victim was sitting in the park with her friend. (representational image) The incident happened on Tuesday at around 9.10 pm when the victim was sitting in the park with her friend. (representational image)

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by four persons at a public park in Begampur, barely 100 meters from the area police station. The incident happened on Tuesday at around 9.10 pm when the victim, a class 12 student, was sitting at the park with her friend.

“She has alleged in her complaint that four persons came to the park and started misbehaving with them. When they objected, they turned violent and held her friend hostage. They allegedly ‘gangraped’ her,” a senior police officer said.

The accused also threatened her of dire consequences if she reported the matter to police. “She later made a call to police control room (PCR) and informed them about the incident. She was taken to hospital where her medical examination was conducted,” the officer added.

On the basis of the victim’s complaint, a case has been registered and police began investigation. “We are conducting door to door verification and trying to identify the accused,” the officer said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd