Minister called panel illegal: Ignoring Satyendar Jain, home secy to chair meet on CCTVs

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo) Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo)

Delhi home secretary Manoj Parida will chair the first meeting of the LG-constituted panel on the government’s over Rs 500 crore CCTV project on Friday — despite a direction from Home Minister Satyendar Jain to the contrary. “I am going ahead with the meeting tomorrow at 12 pm… I have got an order from the L-G, I consider it to be valid. The panel will be looking at things from the security angle, which falls under L-G. I will submit the report in due time,” he told The Indian Express.

This comes even as Jain wrote to L-G Anil Baijal Thursday, terming the panel “illegal and constitutional”, and stating that he has directed Parida to not take up any such responsibility. The L-G’s office did not respond to the letter.

Baijal had set up the three-member panel to look into privacy concerns surrounding the project and to formulate standard operating procedures.

Parida will lead the panel, with the other members being the special commissioner (IT) Delhi Police and an official of the IT Ministry. Baijal has sought a report on the issue in a month.

In the letter to the L-G, Jain said, “The committee set up by you is illegal, unconstitutional… with the sole objective of obstructing the CCTV project. Under the Constitution, the L-G’s job is to do good policing and prevent crime. Kindly concentrate on your job. It is the elected government’s job to install cameras… L-G has no jurisdiction to set up such a committee. The committee is, therefore, void ab-initio. Therefore, I am directing the Home Secretary not to proceed with the same.” He also rejected Baijal’s assertion that CCTVs would fall under the domain of law and order.

Jain also said the PWD would simply follow the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) model on CCTVs instead of “inventing” another set of guidelines. “In this (NDMC) model, the RWA, local police and the company install the camera together and decide their location. The DVR is located in a room provided by the RWA. NDMC, RWA and local police have access to the feed,” he said.

But a senior official explained that notwithstanding Jain’s assertion that the project falls under the list of transferred subjects — over which the elected government has complete say — one cannot ignore the fact that it has security implications as well. “Also, there will be some conflict apparently as police has already installed CCTVs at signals and other vital VVIP installations. Metro has done it, DDA has done it. Someone needs to regulate them,” he said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App