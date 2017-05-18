Mianwali Nagar shootout: No leads, reward for info on Sonu doubled

Sonu Dariyapur allegedly killed Bhupendra Sehrawat alias Monu Dariyapur for marrying his cousin Sonu Dariyapur allegedly killed Bhupendra Sehrawat alias Monu Dariyapur for marrying his cousin

The Delhi Police has decided to increase the reward money for information on one of Delhi’s most wanted criminal, Satyawan Shehrawat alias Sonu Dariyapur, from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.Following the shootout in Mianwali Nagar earlier this month, where three persons, including a police officer, were killed, main accused Sonu, 35, had joined the dreaded list of top five most-wanted criminals in Delhi.

Sources told The Indian Express that Delhi Police, which is investigating the Mianwali Nagar shootout, increased the reward money after failing to crack the case. Hailing from Bawana’s Daryapur Kalan village, Sonu is wanted in several cases of robbery, extortion and murder. He has been absconding since 2009 after jumping parole. Police also have records of 12 associates of Sonu, who have been providing logistical support to him.

Samundar Khatri is one such close associate, who has a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head. Both men have committed several crimes across Delhi and Haryana, sources said. Police said Sonu allegedly killed Bhupendra Sehrawat alias Monu Dariyapur for marrying his cousin. Police sources said Sonu and Monu used to be famous wrestlers in Bawana.

A source said that in 2011, a team of Delhi Police managed to reach one of Sonu’s close associates, who had told police at the time that Sonu wanted to take revenge on Monu and would surrender before police only after that.

