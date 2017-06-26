Mianwali Nagar shootout: NBWs against Sonu Daryapur, six others

The Delhi Police Special Cell has issued Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) against Sonu Daryapur and six of his associates in connection with the Mianwali Nagar shootout, wherein three people, including a Delhi Police personnel, were killed.

Around 11 pm on April 30, Bhupender Sehrawat alias Monu Daryapur, his friend Arun Shetty and ASI Vijay Singh were sitting inside a car near National Market in Paschim Vihar when unidentified assailants arrived on two bikes and a car and fired over 40 bullets at them, police said.

DCP (special cell) P S Kushwaha has confirmed that the NBWs have been issued, but refused to share further details.

Sources said the investigating officer, after permission from his seniors, moved Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Dass’ court, seeking the NBWs, where the order was passed. “After his arrest last month, Satish alias Dhillu (24), was remanded in police custody. Police took him to several places so that the other accused could be nabbed, but no one was found,” sources said.

After this, investigators sought NBWs against Sonu Daryapur, Rajesh Rajje – Haryana’s most-wanted gangster who carries a reward of Rs 1 lakh – and his associates Sonu Kejriwal, Sandeep, Vijay, Parmeet Dabas, Sumeet.

Monu was given police security in 2010 after his brother was shot dead, allegedly by Sonu and his associates. Police said Sonu was not in favour of Monu marrying his cousin. Sonu is wanted in several cases and police recently increased the reward on information leading to his arrest to Rs 2 lakh. During questioning, Satish told police the shootout plan was hatched by Sonu Dariyapur.

