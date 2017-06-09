Mianwali Nagar Shootout: Key accused’s accomplice held, says regrets not being part of ‘high-profile’ murder

On April 30, the day Monu was shot dead, Sonu Dariyapur had sent Naveen Khatri to collect extortion money from a party On April 30, the day Monu was shot dead, Sonu Dariyapur had sent Naveen Khatri to collect extortion money from a party

He bought imported weapons and conducted a recce for 15 days but when the chance came to shoot alleged gangster Monu Dariyapur, Naveen Khatri missed his chance. On the run for almost a year, and with a Rs 1 lakh award on his head, Khatri (32) was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday. His one regret — he couldn’t be the one to shoot Monu Dariyapur on the directions of his gang leader Sonu Dariyapur. Monu was killed in a shootout in Mianwali Nagar on April 30.

During interrogation, sources said, Khatri told police that the conspiracy to kill Monu was hatched by Sonu Dariyapur. Sources said Khatri and other associates of Sonu were doing recce to kill Monu for a long time. Police said Monu was provided police security in 2010 after his brother was shot dead, allegedly by Sonu and his associates. Monu and Sonu were friends till 2006, when the former expressed desire to marry Sonu’s cousin, Raj Rani — something that ticked Sonu off. Since then, he was looking for an opportunity to kill Monu.

On April 30, the day Monu was shot dead, Sonu had sent Khatri to “collect extortion money from one party”. Meanwhile, at 11 pm, he got a tip off from another other gang member that Monu was sitting in a Maruti Ciaz Car at Mianwali Nagar. Monu was accompanied by his personal security officers and his friend. Khatri told police that he was asked Sonu to remain at their rented accommodation in west Delhi’s Nihal Vihar.

Two other gang members reached the spot on a motorcycle while Sonu, along with three other members, reached in a car. By the time Monu and his security personnel could act, they fired at least 35 bullets at Monu, a PSO and his friend, and fled. A police officer told The Indian Express that Khatri wanted to be a part of this gruesome killing as it was a “dramatic, high-profile shootout”.

DCP (special cell) Sanjeev Yadav said Khatri has admitted that he also wanted to be part of the murder of a Delhi Police constable, Jitender Khatri, in Narela on January 17, 2015. Previously, Khatri was involved in a firing at the office of a cable operator in Rani Bagh on July 7, 2016. He had introduced himself as Sonu Dariyapur and threatened the complainant in the case, and his employer, of dire consequences if they do not give him money.

A case of extortion was later registered at Rani Bagh Police Station. During further interrogation, he disclosed that he has been closely associated with wanted gangsters Sonu Dariyapur and Samunder Khatri. Police said Khatri, a native of Delhi’s Narela, fell in bad company while in school. He was first arrested in 2004 under the Arms Act but soon got bail. Police said he has been previously involved in more than five cases of contract killing, attempt to murder, Arms act and robbery.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App