MHA terminates services of IPS officer connected to encounter

The Union Home Ministry has terminated the services of two senior women IPS officers who were facing inquiry for “unauthorised leave” for a long period. Jyoti S Belur, a 1993-batch officer of Uttarakhand cadre, and Maria Lou Fernandes, a 1991-batch officer of Maharashtra cadre, were removed from the services by terming their unauthorised absence as “deemed resigned”, the MHA order stated.

Belur (48), who originally belonged to the UP cadre, has been absent since 2005. She is currently based in the UK. Her name figured in a fake encounter which took place in Bhojpur in 1996, wherein four men were killed. A bullet recovered from one of the bodies was found to be fired from the official revolver of Belur, who was then serving as ASP of Modinagar. But it is not yet clear who fired the weapon.

Despite repeated summons by the court, she did not turn up as she had moved to the UK. MHA officials said the “deemed resignation’’ of Belur was accepted by the Union government after her parent state recommended action.

Another IPS officer, Fernandes (50), had opposed action against her by pleading with the government that she is pursuing PhD in the United States. But the MHA accepted her “deemed resignation” on February 3.