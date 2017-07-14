MHA suspends cop accused of rape; he claims got clean chit

The file has now been sent to L-G Anil Baijal, who will appoint a senior officer to conduct an enquiry before taking any further action. The file has now been sent to L-G Anil Baijal, who will appoint a senior officer to conduct an enquiry before taking any further action.

An Assistant commissioner of police-rank officer of Delhi Police has been suspended after a woman alleged that she was raped by him on the pretext of marriage. The action was taken by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after a preliminary enquiry report, conducted by a woman IPS officer, was submitted to them by the Delhi government’s Home Department. The file has now been sent to L-G Anil Baijal, who will appoint a senior officer to conduct an enquiry before taking any further action.

Sources told The Indian Express that after receiving the suspension order from the MHA, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has directed an IPS officer to submit a detailed report, which will be forwarded to the L-G. Confirming the move, Delhi Police spokesperson Madhur Verma said, “We had conducted a preliminary enquiry after we received a complaint against the accused ACP. He was later suspended.”

However, the accused — a 2012 DANIPS officer — said he had got a clean chit and no matter was pending against him.

The enquiry was conducted by Additional DCP Esha Pandey, who was posted at North district when the incident came to light in September last year following a PCR call to Mukherjee Nagar police station.

Recommendations from the principal secretary (home) Delhi government, which followed the preliminary enquiry, said the officer should be dismissed from service without holding any further enquiry and that an FIR under sections 376 (rape) and 417 (punishment for cheating) be filed against him. It also said the Anti-Corruption Branch should register a case against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act for colluding with a “bad character” of Timarpur.

Sources said the accused was posted at Gandhi Nagar sub-division of east Delhi. The matter was reported to Special CP (law and order) S B K Singh, who ordered an enquiry after a discussion with the then Delhi Police Commissioner, Alok Kumar Verma. An enquiry, under Additional DCP Pandey, was set up the same month. It found that the accused, apart from developing a “sexual relationship with the caller”, had had also made “sexual relations” with a woman head constable on the pretext of marriage. The head constable, the report said, had demanded strict departmental action against him. The report also said when the complaints were filed, he was with a woman whom he had been living with since 2013.

“The caller, a woman, alleged that the accused had been raping her on the pretext of marriage and had done the same with other women, one of whom was a head constable in the Delhi Police,” Pandey stated in her report.

She submitted her report to Joint Commissioner of Police (Police Headquarters) Praveer Ranjan. After a few weeks, the accused was transferred to the 3rd battalion of Delhi Armed Police.

He was suspended in May this year — eight months after the recommendations, along with a preliminary enquiry report, were forwarded to the MHA by the Home department. “… On perusal of the enquiry report, I am of the firm view that he is beyond redemption… and unfit to continue in police service,” the recommendations signed by the then principal secretary (home), Delhi government, K Mahesh read.

Justifying the dismissal without enquiry, the report stated, “The victims are young and unmarried women who due to ostracisation in the society would not come forward… This is evident from the statement of Head Constable… before the enquiry officer, that she was afraid that he might use his superior position in the department…”

