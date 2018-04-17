MHA order targets Atishi Marlena who is improving Delhi education system: Manish Sisodia

“The target for this order is Atishi Marlena. It’s because she’s key to improving the education system in Delhi,” said Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. “The target for this order is Atishi Marlena. It’s because she’s key to improving the education system in Delhi,” said Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Reacting strongly to Centre canceling the appointment of nine advisors of the Delhi government, Deputy Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said the latest move by the Modi government was to target his advisor Atishi Marlena as she was instrumental in improving the education system in the national capital.

“The target for this order is Atishi Marlena. It’s because she’s key to improving the education system in Delhi. I’m challenging BJP to find one state that it rules where government schools have not been shut down. And here in Delhi, we are improving the education system,” said Sisodia.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government’s General Administration Department canceled the appointment of nine advisors of the government, following a “clarification” from the MHA. The Home Ministry argued that these appointments were made without the approval of the Centre and that these roles had no sanction within the ambit of the Delhi government.

The MHA had written in its letter that these posts on which the appointees are officiating are not in the list of posts approved for the ministers and Chief Minister. However, none of the CM’s advisors or aides are mentioned in the GAD directive.

Among the nine advisors whose appointment have been cancelled are Amardeep Tiwari (Media advisor to law minister), Arunoday Prakash (Media advisor to Deputy CM), Raghav Chadha (Advisor to finance minister), Atishi Marlena (Media advisor to Deputy CM), Dinkar Adib (OSD to minister Satyender Jain), Ram Kumar Jha (advisor to logistics, Manish Sisodia), Samir Malhotra (consultant, Satyender Jain) and Prashant Saxena.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd