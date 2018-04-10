Metro can’t shy away from paying its debt, says High Court

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) would have to pay 80% of the debt. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) would have to pay 80% of the debt.

The Delhi High Court Monday said that the Delhi Metro cannot shy away from paying 80 per cent of the debt owed by Reliance Infrastructure subsidiary, DAMEPL, to banks which had loaned the money to run the Airport Express Line.

A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Chander Shekhar noted that as per the agreement, if the contract was terminated due to Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Ltd’s (DAMEPL) fault, then the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) would have to pay 80% of the debt; and if it was the Metro’s fault, then the PSU would have to pay 100% of the debt and 130% of the equity.

The court further said that asking for a stay on the single judge order would not be fair on part of the DMRC. It listed the matter for hearing Tuesday, and sought the DMRC’s stand. ENS

