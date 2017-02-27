Meru slashes radio taxi fares to Rs 16/km in Delhi-NCR

Taxi service provider Meru Taxi service provider Meru

Taxi service provider Meru on Monday slashed its radio taxi category fares to Rs 16 per km on all rides booked through its app in Delhi NCR. The fares have come down from the existing government approved rates of Rs 23 per km for day time and Rs 28.75 per km during night time rides.

The new fares, available exclusively on Meru’s mobile app, come with no surge price, no ride time charge, no base fare and no night time charge, the company said in a statement.

“Keeping its promise of offering reliable taxi services at affordable prices, Meru has introduced new prices to provide affordable rides for our esteemed customers in Delhi NCR,” Meru CEO Nilesh Sangoi said.

The company is the only major player in the taxi service industry that does not apply surge price, it added.

“By providing competitive prices in radio taxi services, we aim to provide even more affordable travel options to our ever-growing customer base,” Sangoi said.