Mercury rises to 22.8 degrees Celsius in Delhi, fog delays 40 trains

Arial view in New Delhi, which is covered with dense smog as pollution hits hazardous levels on Saturday (Source: PTI) Arial view in New Delhi, which is covered with dense smog as pollution hits hazardous levels on Saturday (Source: PTI)

The maximum temperature in the national capital today scaled up after a cold day to settle at 22.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, even as dense fog cover in the morning delayed 40 trains and led to change in schedule of 17 others.

The visibility was recorded at 600 metres at 5.30 AM at Safdarjung which dropped to 400 metres at 8.30 AM. It improved to 1,500 metres at 11.30 AM, said a Met department official.

At Palam, it was zero visibility at 5.30 AM and it improved to 100 metres at 8.30 AM. It significantly improved to 1,300 metres at 11.30 AM. According to a senior railway official, 40 trains were running behind scheduled while 17 others were rescheduled.

Flight operations, however, were not affected, officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average.

The humidity level oscillated between 100 and 55 per cent. MeT office has forecast clear skies for tomorrow along with the possibility of mist and shallow fog in the morning hours.

“The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle at 23 and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively,” the weatherman said.

Yesterday, Delhi recorded its coldest day of December in the last five years with the maximum temperature plunging to settle at 15.4 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was pegged at 11.5 degrees Celsius.