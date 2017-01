New Delhi: The Customs Department arrested a 28-year-old garment merchant from Indira Gandhi International Airport for allegedly trying to smuggle in 515 grams of gold, worth around Rs 2 lakh, in the form of coins, bag buckles and sandal buckles. “After questioning, he disclosed that his friends asked him to procure the goods from Dubai. The gold was seized under Section 110 of the Cust-oms Act, 1962,” sources said.