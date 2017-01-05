Mercedes hit-and-run: Juvenile out on bail as hearing goes on

The Mercedes car involved in the hit-and-run accident in Mumbai (Express photo) The Mercedes car involved in the hit-and-run accident in Mumbai (Express photo)

Wednesday’s incident brought back memories of the Mercedes hit-and-run, wherein a juvenile had allegedly mowed down a 34-year-old marketing executive while he was driving his father’s car on April 4, 2016.

That juvenile is currently out on bail, and the next hearing of the case is on January 21. Investigators are at present compiling details of a case he was previously involved in.

The juvenile had reportedly managed to avoid charges in the previous case — when his car had allegedly hit another car near IP College in Civil Lines on February 16, 2016 — by flaunting his “powerful contacts”.

But he was apprehended and booked for negligence, rash driving and culpable homicide after marketing executive Siddharth Sharma’s death. His father was arrested on charges of abetment and culpable homicide, while the family driver was arrested for misleading police. The Juvenile Justice Board had on June 4, 2016, ordered that the boy would face trial as an adult while observing that the offence allegedly committed by him was “heinous”.

It is the first-of-a-kind case since the amendment in the Juvenile Justice Act, which allowed the Board to transfer cases of heinous offences by children to the sessions court.