Mercedes hit-and-run: Delhi Cops file chargesheet against teen’s father

The Delhi Police Friday filed a chargesheet against the father of the teenager in the Mercedes hit-and-run case. The juvenile allegedly ran over a 32-year-old marketing executive while driving his father’s car last year. In the chargesheet filed before a magisterial court, police had named the juvenile’s father as an accused. He had been arrested on April 8 last year on charges of abetting the crime. The chargesheet also mentions a driver, who had made contradictory statements in the court. Both the father and the driver are out on bail.

The court will decide on taking cognizance of the chargesheet on Saturday.

In April last year, the 17-year-old had mowed down 32-year-old Siddharth Sharma in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area. The juvenile, who turned 18 four days after the incident, was arrested and granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board. The father of the accused has been booked for giving the keys to his son despite being aware of the fact that he was not an adult at the time of the incident.

