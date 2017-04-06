Mercedes driver who hit student in Delhi’s Civil Lines area arrested

The driver of the Mercedes that allegedly hit a 22-year-old student in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area surrendered before the police and has been arrested, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred on the night of April 4 which was co-incidentally the first anniversary of the Mercedes hit-and- run case in which a minor driver had mowed down a 32-year-old marketing executive in the same area. Around 11 PM on April 4, a white Mercedes had allegedly hit Trinesh Kumar, who was on his motorcycle, in Civil Lines area, DCP (North) Jatin Narwal said.

He was also accompanied by his friend, based on whose statement an FIR was registered and investigation taken up, he said. “We procured CCTV footage from the area to identify the offending vehicle but its number wasn’t visible. We contacted Delhi Transport department and got a list of white Mercedes registered in the national capital,” Narwal said.

Meanwhile, the accused driver, Manish Jain, realising that he might be caught soon, himself came and surrendered last evening before the police, police said. He was arrested but later got bail since the offences he was booked for are bailable offences, they said.

The CCTV footage of the accident showed the car taking a sharp u-turn and hitting the biker. Jain didn’t stop after hitting Trinesh’s bike and fled from the spot. Jain, who has a publishing business in Daryaganj, told the police that he didn’t see the bike coming from the other side while taking the turn. A medical examination was carried out to ascertain whether he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, police said.

Jain said he had stepped after having dinner and was driving back home when he hit Trinesh. He was scared that he had killed the biker and so he fled from the spot, police said. Trinesh, who had sustained injuries to his face and forearm, is recuperating and is out of danger.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now