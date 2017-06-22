Mentor teachers to visit schools across country

The experience gained from the visit will be used in Delhi government schools, officials said. (For representation only) The experience gained from the visit will be used in Delhi government schools, officials said. (For representation only)

After sending principals to foreign universities and IIMs, the Delhi government will now send mentor teachers to different educational institutions across the country as part of an “exposure visit”. The teachers, in six groups, will visit institutions in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Jaipur between June 20 and July 23.

The teachers were selected by the government under the Mentor Teacher Programme last year. They were assigned to visit different schools, where they train other teachers on teaching methodologies.

“The purpose of the exposure visit is to introduce them to advanced processes and techniques used by institutions across the country,” a statement from the Delhi government said.

The experience gained from the visit will be used in Delhi government schools, officials said.

