Mentally ill mother decapitates toddler: Relatives now look at the many signs they missed

The last time seven-year-old Anuradha and her two-year-old sister saw their mother, Sarika, was a week ago, when the family had gone to attend the local bhagwat katha ceremony. On Friday morning, they woke up to news that she had killed their younger brother. Her family claimed that signs of mental illness had manifested two months after she married Harishankar, in 2009. “My mother was very happy sometimes… she would then play with my sister,” said Anuradha. But her relative Ranju Devi said, “Her anger was out of control when she was not on medication.”

Her family claimed Harishankar didn’t allow his wife to leave the house. They added that she had been confined to her room since the beginning of the year, and had convinced her husband to let her attend the local ceremony last week.

Following her bouts of rage and mood swings, Harishankar said he had asked Sarika to stay with her parents for six months. “She was being treated at Lady Hardinge Medical College,” he said.

The family said Sarika returned and the couple had two children — Anuradha, and a son, Shivam. However, the family alleged that a year later, Shivam was found unconscious and died soon after. A post-mortem was not conducted.

Of late, Sarika’s condition had worsened, those who knew her said. “My mother would mumble all the time. I was very scared of her. My father forbade me to walk into her room, so I stayed with my grandmother,” Anuradha said.

