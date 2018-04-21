Mentally ill mother decapitates toddler

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A 28-year-old mentally unstable woman decapitated her eight-month-old son at their home in outer Delhi’s Aman Vihar in the early hours of Friday, police said. Police said the woman, Sarika, used a kitchen knife to cut off the child’s head and a screwdriver to inflict other injuries. She also used a brick to clobber the infant’s face, police said. “We have recovered the kitchen knife and screwdriver. The woman has been taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and charged under IPC Section 302,” DCP (outer) M N Tiwari said. The child’s body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Her husband, Harishankar, who was at the mortuary, claimed his wife had been diagnosed with a mental illness in 2009, and had also murdered their elder son four years ago. Police said they will look into these claims.

ALSO READ | Relatives now look at the many signs they missed

The couple have two other children, Anuradha (7) and Ananya (2). While they and their son lived on the second floor of a three-storey building in Prem Nagar, their daughters stayed with their grandmother in an adjacent building.

On the day of the incident, Harishankar said he was selling jeans on the street, and returned home around 1 am. “My wife did not open the door… I kicked it open,” he said. Inside, he found his wife lying unconscious on the bed with a knife while his son’s head was on the floor. “I was horrified. I ran downstairs and started shouting. Everyone in the neighbourhood woke up,” he said.

A PCR call was made at 2.15 am, police said, adding that the murder weapon has been seized.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App