Men who threw pamphlets in House target 10 MLAs in court

The two men who were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 30 days, for throwing pamphlets inside the Delhi legislative assembly from the visitors’ gallery on June 26, have filed a plea seeking impleadment of 10 AAP MLAs, who had allegedly assaulted them. The urgent application — filed by Pradeep Rana, counsel for the accused — has sought details of the allegations of assault against 10 AAP legislators, namely Amanatullah Khan, Jarnail Singh, Mohinder Goyal, Rajesh Gupta, Rituraj, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharti, Nitin Tyagi, Prakash and Parveen Kumar.

An additional affidavit, filed along with the application, states that around 2.40 pm on June 26, while the assembly was in session, Jagdeep Rana (32) and Rajan Kumar Madan (35) threw printed pamphlets from the visitors’ gallery and shouted ‘Inquilab Zindabad.’ It also alleges that 10 AAP legislators attacked them after they were removed from the visitors’ gallery and held in custody by the marshals.

The petitioners, the affidavit states, suffered serious injuries, and that their lives were saved only due to the intervention of the marshals and some mediapersons. While Rana was immediately rushed to a hospital, Madan was taken to hospital at 4.30pm, only after he collapsed due to the injuries, it alleges.

According to the affidavit, while the petitioners were being beaten, one legislator, Kapil Mishra, informed police about the assault. However, no action was taken, it alleged.

