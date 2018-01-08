Men who ‘stole bikes in just 60 seconds’ arrested

the accused disclosed that stealing bikes in less than a minute “gave them thrill.” the accused disclosed that stealing bikes in less than a minute “gave them thrill.”

WITH THE arrest of two men, Delhi Police claimed to have solved 17 cases of motor vehicle thefts registered in Kalkaji, Govindpuri, CR Park, Ambedkar Nagar, Nihal Vihar and Mehrauli.

Police said the duo – identified as Manmeet alias Monu (25) and Sumit alias Sukka (18) – would steal bikes in less than a minute, and had chalked out their modus operandi after getting inspired from the Hollywood movie Gone in Sixty Seconds.

At least 22 stolen motorbikes have been recovered from their possession, police said. Confirming the arrests, DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said the accused were jail in connection with a theft case, and had been released only a month ago.

During questioning, the accused disclosed that stealing bikes in less than a minute “gave them thrill” and that they had planned to stop stealing once they got 50-60 bikes. “They had plans of selling off the stolen bikes and buying a three-seater autorickshaw. They claimed that they had planned to rent it out during the day and use it to smuggle drugs at night,” Biswal said.

