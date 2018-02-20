Men on motorcycles, chilli powder help murder convict stage daring escape from Maulana Azad Medical College

At the crime spot outside Maulana Azad Medical College, Monday. Amit Mehra At the crime spot outside Maulana Azad Medical College, Monday. Amit Mehra

A 40-year-old murder convict escaped from custody outside Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) Monday, after his associates threw chilli powder and opened fire at policemen who had accompanied him to the hospital for treatment. Police said the escape was orchestrated by four-five persons on motorcycles, who freed the convict, Sandeep Kumar Dhillon. According to police, Dhillon — hailing from Haryana’s Jhajjar — was convicted in 2006 in connection with the murder of a businessman in Janakpuri, and had been lodged in east Delhi’s Mandoli Jail. Police said Dhillon is also accused in several cases of extortion and a case of opening fire at a police party in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri.

A police officer told The Indian Express that on February 9, Dhillon had gone to see a dental surgeon at the Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences on the recommendation of jail doctors. He was given a fresh appointment for February 19. Around 11.30 am on Monday, Dhillon was brought to the hospital in an Eeco van by three officers — two assistant sub-inspectors, Birj Mohan and Naresh Pal; and a head constable — posted with Third Battalion of the Delhi Police. The three, police said, are entrusted with taking prisoners to and from the court for hearings, as well as to hospitals for treatment.

DCP (Third Battalion) D K Singh told The Indian Express that the three policemen have been suspended, and a departmental inquiry has been launched. The van was hired by the battalion specifically to ferry criminals, police said. Police sources said that while the convict was walking towards the van after seeing the doctor, four-five persons came on three bikes and threw chilli powder at the policemen. The accused were also carrying weapons, and one of them opened fire in the air. Trying to get the chilli powder out of their eyes, the policemen fired back but the men managed to flee with Dhillon.

DCP (central) MS Randhawa told The Indian Express that despite being temporarily incapacitated, the policemen chased the accused and fired at them four times. Furkan, who runs a juice shop in the vicinity, said he heard gunshots and saw the policemen rubbing their eyes, but couldn’t get a glimpse of the assailants. “The policemen took water from my shop to wash their eyes,” he said.

One of the policemen made a PCR call and reported the escape. The area DCP and other senior officers reached the spot, along with Crime Branch teams. Randhawa said they are relying on CCTV footage to get leads on the identities of the accused.

A case under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) and 307 (attempt to murder) has been registered at IP Estate police station. Police said the accused used a “Chinese pistol” — identified by a cartridge recovered from the spot.

