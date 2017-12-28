Men escape with businessman’s SUV after road rage exchange

“As we reached Hindustan Times Apartments in Mayur Vihar Phase-I, a Honda City, with three to four persons in it, started following us. “As we reached Hindustan Times Apartments in Mayur Vihar Phase-I, a Honda City, with three to four persons in it, started following us.

An elderly businessman and his driver were assaulted, and their SUV was robbed, after their vehicle grazed another car in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar area early Tuesday morning. The accused were travelling in a Honda City and fled with both the vehicles. Police said a case was registered at Pandav Nagar police station. The police suspect that the accused may be robbers and may have hit the SUV as part of their plan. “We have formed teams and raids were conducted,” said a police officer.

Around 6 am on Tuesday, Pawan Jain, who owns a restaurant in Connaught Place, was returning to his home in Mayur Vihar, in his brown Xylo, with his 35-year-old driver Raju at the wheel. “As we reached Hindustan Times Apartments in Mayur Vihar Phase-I, a Honda City, with three to four persons in it, started following us. We were in our lane. They wanted to pass, so my driver let them. But the driver of the Honda City intentionally turned the steering towards our side. Our vehicle brushed past their vehicle,” Jain said.

“I was sitting next to the driver’s seat. They stopped in front of our vehicle blocking our way. Three of them came out of the car and started arguing with my driver. During the argument, they took out sticks from their car and started beating my driver. I got off the car and tried to intervene but they pushed me and threatened me, telling me to stay away. Then one of them pushed both of us and sat in our car and sped away towards Noida. The other two sat in the Honda City and drove away towards Mayur Vihar Metro Station. I made a PCR call and informed the police about the matter,” Jain said.

A team rushed to the spot and took both the victims to hospital for a medical examination. A police officer told The Indian Express that soon after the matter was reported, the local police was alerted and shared information with their counterparts in Noida and Ghaziabad. Following the incident, some residents gathered at the spot and started a protest demanding more security. Police sources said on Tuesday evening that a Xylo car was found from Ghaziabad. “A team from Delhi Police was sent to check the vehicle. Further investigations are on,” said a police officer.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App