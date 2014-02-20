Memory Keepers

FN Souza

Reminiscence and nostalgia is always a welcomed sentiment in the art world. Consider the works at gallery and auction house Art Bull’s latest sale — an untitled mixed media on paper belonging to 1940, with Bangla text scribbled below, has a distinct Rabindranath Tagore stamp on it, or the classic Kalighat idioms found in the bold-outlined and vibrant paintings by Jamini Roy.

Taking the sepia-tinted era of India art to a higher level, Art Bull comes back for its fourth edition of auction titled “Pre-Independence, Modern & Contemporary Masters”. With works from early Bengal School masters such as Nandalal Bose, Chittoprasad and Devi Prasad Chaudhury to modernists MF Husain, FN Souza and SH Raza— the auction will be held on February 22 at ITC Maurya.

“A suite of works from the Bengal School, a few Husains and Razas, a number of Souzas, a brilliant work by Jangarh Singh Shyam and an early work by Rameshwar Broota — this collection is humble but good,” says Siddhartha Tagore, director,

Art Bull. There’s a variety of mediums — paintings, sculptures and toys (by Husain). From Raza’s geometric work and Rameshwar Broota’s blade-etched monochromatic canvas, to sculptures from the earlier days of artists such as Amarnath Sehgal and Laxma Goud, there’s much on offer.

Preview for the auction is on at Art Bull, Lado Sarai, till February 21. The auction will be held at ITC Maurya on February 22.

Contact 9811477154 for bidding information

