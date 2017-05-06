Meet the man bringing aliens to the Delhi Metro

One of Samar Khan’s Metro doodles, which he posts on Instagram One of Samar Khan’s Metro doodles, which he posts on Instagram

In February, a panda with a blue backpack was spotted at the Green Park Metro station, days after Stormtroopers in khakis were seen at a platform. Similarly, three days ago, Gollum left Gladden Fields and landed up in the Metro with a mobile phone and a drunk Santa Claus shifted base from the North Pole to a pole in the Metro.

These odd sightings since November have made Metro journeys rather exciting for 23-year-old Samar Khan. A software developer with a firm in Noida, Khan travels to and from Saket daily for work and spends his time doodling over mundane Metro ride photographs he has taken. The art work seems to resonate with commuters and his Instagram handle MetroDoodle now has close to 5,900 followers.

“I began travelling to Noida from Saket in November and would take random photos and imagine quirky scenarios. That’s how the first Metro doodle came to me and received a good feedback,” says Khan, who uploads two doodles a week.

So, there’s one where a CCTV camera turns into a spotlight under which stands a four-legged pink alien; and in another doodle, the Rajiv Chowk Metro station board at the platform becomes a declaration of war — one that commuters fight daily to get in and out of the trains. “There is so much to see in the Metro, so many conversations to listen to. I find inspiration in people who use the Metro,” says Khan.

This becomes obvious as one scrolls through the 41 posts on his page, with many defining the struggles and joys of using the Metro — from a lovestruck character doodled next to a traveller, to a giant android phone confronting two men staring at their phones as they await the Metro.

Khan also gets requests from his Instagram followers and the result of that is a doodle of a dem0entor (Harry Potter fame) staring at a man in a white kurta, probably waiting for the train. “Through my work, I want to transform the dullest moments in the Metro into fun stories that make people happy or curious,” he adds.

