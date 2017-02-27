Medical student killed in road mishap on Noida Expressway

A 24-year-old medical student was killed and his coursemate injured in a road mishap near Safipur village on Nodia Expressway here, police said on Monday. The incident took place late last night when Shubham Nag and Aryan Dhillon (25), both medical students of Sharda University, were travelling in a car towards Greater Noida from here, Knowledge Park police station In-charge Inspector Manish Sharma said.

The driver of the allegedly speeding car lost control over the vehicle and it overturned after hitting a divider, he said. Both students were rushed to Sharda hospital where Nag was declared brought dead while Dhillon is in critical condition, Sharma said.

Nag, who hailed from Himachal Pradesh, and Dhillon, a resident of Chandigarh, were returning from a party, he said, adding that their family members have been informed. The body has been sent for postmortem.