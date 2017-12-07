‘Medical negligence’ in Tihar: Warrant against superintendent of jail 1

Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Pandey had said that the jail authorities “appear” to be totally negligent towards the condition of an undertrial lodged in the jail. (Express Photo/Ravi Kanojia) Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Pandey had said that the jail authorities “appear” to be totally negligent towards the condition of an undertrial lodged in the jail. (Express Photo/Ravi Kanojia)

A Delhi court has issued a bailable warrant against the superintendent of Jail 1 at Tihar after he failed to “personally appear” before the court in connection with the case regarding alleged medical negligence inside the jail.

During the last hearing, Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Pandey had said that the jail authorities “appear” to be totally negligent towards the condition of an undertrial lodged in the jail.

While hearing the case of the undertrial, Sehzad Ahmad, on November 25, the court had directed the jail authorities to get him examined at Safdarjung Hospital “latest” by November 26. The court had also asked them to file a copy of his prescriptions and test reports. However, the records were not submitted as per directions. The court had then observed that in a number of cases, jail authorities were not providing proper medical care or food.

The court had then said, “Jail authorities are reminded that they are public servants, and only caretaker or custodian of the undertrials on behalf of the judiciary… In the facts and circumstances concerned, the jail superintendent is directed to appear in person with a status report and tell us why action defying the court order not be initiated against them.”

While the Tihar authorities filed the report on December 4, the superintendent failed to appear before court. The court said: “Neither the jail superintendent has appeared nor any application for exemption is moved… Issue bailable warrants against jail superintendent number 1.” It listed the matter for further hearing on December 11.

The judge also pointed out similar medical negligence cases that he has dealt with:

An inmate arrested in Sagarpur had expressed his wish to die. The medical officers at the jail had asked him to stop eating if he wanted to do so.

An accused, Ghulam Rabbani, showed a wound in his stomach, which had not healed even though he was operated on a year earlier.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App