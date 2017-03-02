Live in Delhi? Your medical bills could get cheaper thanks to this new Delhi govt scheme

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, (PTI Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, (PTI Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is launching a welfare scheme Thursday, making all radiology tests completely free for residents of Delhi. The announcement will be made at 2.30 pm at the Delhi Secretariat, ITO, according to advertisements splashed across newspapers in the capital today. “We are committed to provide affordable and quality healthcare to all citizens of Delhi,” state Health Minister Satyendar Jain is quoted saying.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Calling it a “revolutionary step”, the government has advertised that all radiology tests, including MRIs, CT, PET scans and ultrasounds, will be made free-of-cost for citizens irrespective of their income. A patient can avail free treatment after being referred by a doctor from any of the 30 government or 23 polyclinics designated by the state health ministry. Patients can undergo tests at 21 Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) empanelled private diagnostic centres, located across Delhi.

Kejriwal had previously announced free MRI, Pet and CT scans for the poor. But now, the list of scans has increased to include MRIs, CT scans, PET scans, Radio-nucleotide scans, Ultrasounds, Colour Doppler, X-ray Mammography and MRI Mammography, Echocardiography, treadmill tests, Electroencephalogram (EEG) and Electromyelogram (EMG).

The health minister tweeted Thursday that the scheme has been implemented with immediate effect.

All costly radiology test i.e MRI, CT scan etc free of cost for all Delhi residents immediately in pvt diagnostic centres. No income limit. pic.twitter.com/I4iFwLtllB — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) March 2, 2017

The listed government hospitals which can refer patients include Aruna Asaf Ali Government Hospital (Civil Lines), GB Pant Institutre of Medical Education & Research, PT Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital (Malviya Nagar), Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital (Mangolpuri) and Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital.

Free tests can be availed at these diagnostic centres: Dr SS Doda’s Ultrasound Centre (Pusa Road), Dr Gulati Imaging Institute (Aurobindo Marg), ML Aggarwal Imaging Centre (Safdarjung Enclave), Focus Imaging & Research Centre (Green Park Ext), National MRI, CT Scan and Diagnostic Centre (Punjabi Bagh) etc.

Separately, the AAP government has also promised free surgeries at NABH accredited private hospitals for all Delhi residents if they are told by government hospitals to wait more than 30 days. The government has tied up with nearly 40 private hospitals to implement this.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd