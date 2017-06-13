Mechanical sweepers for 3 MCDs by July 15

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal. (Source: PTI) Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal. (Source: PTI)

Three municipal corporations in Delhi are expected get mechanical sweepers, which control dust pollution, by July 15, officials told Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday. Baijal met officials from different departments of the Delhi government and municipal corporations to monitor pollution control measures.

The New Delhi Municipal Council already has five mechanical sweepers. Principal Secretary (PWD), Ashwani Kumar, told the L-G that the government has also hired six mechanical sweepers and a global tender has been floated for additional six machines which are expected to be delivered by September 2017.

Baijal advised that an SOP for final disposal of collected dust must be developed and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee must issue relevant guidelines. The Lt Governor also asked for proposals on a new facility to be started at the site of the Badarpur NTPC plant that has been shut.

The long-pending requirement of real-time monitoring stations to monitor air quality in the National Capital will be met in October 2017, the government officials said. Officials said the tendering process for 20 such monitoring stations is almost complete.

The Transport Department, marred by a lack of manpower, said that it has audited and inspected 949 of the 970 Pollution Checking Centres (PCC).

“About 178 PCCs have been issued a memo regarding discrepancies and deficiency. The Transport Department has suspended 14 PCCs and five have been cancelled. We are developing a software which uploads the calibration status of the system and can also send an SMS to owners of vehicles regarding the validity of Pollution Under Control certificate. It was also informed that the Transport Department has impounded about 1,000 unauthorised buses since January 2017,” stated a senior official.

Officials said the DMRC will be asked to employ eco-friendly vehicles to provide last-mile connectivity and also to increase the trains’ carrying capacity.

“The L-G was apprised that 420 additional coaches are under procurement, out of which 56 coaches in red, yellow and blue lines and all 162 coaches on green and violet lines have already been inducted. The remaining 202 coaches will be inducted by December 2017 and that transport department and traffic police will sit together to decide the type of last mile connectivity vehicles to be allowed and their routes,” stated the official.

