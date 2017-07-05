Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asks chief secretary to make list of bottlenecks

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)

IN A bid to start a “systematic and planned effort” to end traffic congestion in the city, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Chief Secretary M M Kutty asking him to instruct the transport secretary to prepare a list of bottlenecks in Delhi. The note reads: “Delhi suffers from traffic congestion and jams year-long. Reaching office, college or home on time has become a daily challenge. In the past, the approach (to ease traffic) has been haphazard and random to say the least. The state of affairs cannot be allowed to remain as it is at the moment. We need a systematic and planned effort to ease the burden on the commuter.”

In his communication, Kejriwal has pointed out that “one of the reasons” for traffic snarls in several parts of Delhi were “bottleneck of roads”, which could be due to “encroachments, poor traffic management, bad road design, enforcement”, among others. “These bottlenecks lead to traffic snarls, particularly during peak hours,” he added.

Kejriwal said that the transport secretary should “make a list of all these bottlenecks across the city”. The CM added that “feedback from Delhi Police and the public should also be taken to prepare this list”. Once prepared, Kejriwal wrote, the government needs to find “separate solutions for each of the bottlenecks”. The list is to be submitted to Kejriwal by August 15.

